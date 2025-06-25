Field & Main Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.39.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9%

UNP opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

