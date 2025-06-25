Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 375 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up about 1.5% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $171,860,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,591.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,155,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,440,000 after buying an additional 2,968,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,073,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,930,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,154,000 after buying an additional 1,331,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,598,000 after acquiring an additional 995,735 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5109 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 93.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

