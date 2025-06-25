Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 16.5% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $28,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,387,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

VV opened at $280.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

