Field & Main Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Field & Main Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $106.71.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

