Wealthquest Corp Purchases Shares of 2,112 Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Masimo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Masimo by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Masimo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,804.16. This represents a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MASI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MASI

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $170.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.19. Masimo Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.79 million. Masimo had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a positive return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.