Wealthquest Corp Invests $290,000 in BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,212 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BanColombia by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 138,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BanColombia during the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BanColombia during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in BanColombia by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BanColombia by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,099,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,657,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of BanColombia in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

BanColombia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. BanColombia S.A. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.24.

BanColombia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from BanColombia’s previous dividend of $0.30. BanColombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

BanColombia Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

