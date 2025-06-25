Wealthquest Corp Purchases New Position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,421,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Melius upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,349. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $135.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

