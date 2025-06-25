2,475 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Pure Storage by 55.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,592.25. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 801,959 shares in the company, valued at $41,709,887.59. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,576. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 147.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

