Wealthquest Corp Makes New $131,000 Investment in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of CON opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $500.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

