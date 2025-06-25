Wealthquest Corp Invests $232,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,305 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Associated Banc by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ASB opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 12,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $300,157.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,004.25. This trade represents a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

