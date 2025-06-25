2,746 Shares in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 74,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Roblox by 1,084.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406,885 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $246,560,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $167,211,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $2,939,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 516,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,361,154.86. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $620,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,223 shares in the company, valued at $32,991,697.05. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,423,995 shares of company stock worth $553,916,033 over the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:RBLX opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $105.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.04.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

