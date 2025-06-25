Wealthquest Corp Invests $74,000 in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Galapagos by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 554,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.33.

GLPG stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. Galapagos NV has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

