E&G Advisors LP Decreases Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $762,000.

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

