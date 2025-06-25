Edmp Inc. Decreases Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Edmp Inc. lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Assurant by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 503.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Assurant and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Assurant Stock Down 0.8%

AIZ stock opened at $198.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.82. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $230.55. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,725.75. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

