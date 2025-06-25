Golden State Equity Partners Sells 4,068 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $143.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.01 billion, a PE ratio of 622.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $144.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.22.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

