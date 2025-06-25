Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green Sells 292 Shares

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $10,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,083.28. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Paula Green sold 632 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $18,802.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Paula Green sold 1,101 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $41,452.65.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Paula Green sold 140 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $5,422.20.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ TWST opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,241,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,045,000 after acquiring an additional 645,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,356,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,442,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,587 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,505,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,895,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

