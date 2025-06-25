Golden State Equity Partners Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $19,706,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $137.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $139.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

