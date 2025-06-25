Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 46,787 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5%

SCHG stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

