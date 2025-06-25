Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.5%

COP stock opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average of $95.28. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

