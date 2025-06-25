Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Position Trimmed by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners owned approximately 0.15% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GSST opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $50.67.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

