Zacks Research Weighs in on EQT’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 48.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.