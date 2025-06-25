Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Unum Group

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.94. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.65 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Unum Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.