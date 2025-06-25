Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 566 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,222 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,500. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $1,673,343.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,333,252.15. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,073. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Performance Food Group Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

