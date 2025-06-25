Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:AD FY2025 Earnings

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSE:AD – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Pierse expects that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jordan Lee Primeau sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total transaction of C$42,763.08.

