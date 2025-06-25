Golden State Equity Partners Buys 8,316 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 268.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $42.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

