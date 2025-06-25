Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 1.5% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $323.99 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.79.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.08.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

