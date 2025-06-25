Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.46. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

