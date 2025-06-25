Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,849 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $263.77 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.63.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,468 shares of company stock valued at $51,519,450 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

