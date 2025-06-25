APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 23,940 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 8.6% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 223.4% in the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 5,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 46.1% during the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,243 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.58.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $340.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.87 and a 200 day moving average of $331.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 187.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

