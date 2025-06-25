The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Down 1.1%

ALL stock opened at $196.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.53. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.48 and a 52 week high of $213.18. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

