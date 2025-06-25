Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,995 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,265,813,000 after acquiring an additional 706,317 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,774,381,000 after purchasing an additional 463,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,496,939,000 after purchasing an additional 131,268 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,212,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,109,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,935,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $773,355,000 after buying an additional 145,978 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus set a $295.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $281.30 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.63.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.