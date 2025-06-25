Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,782,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,252,000 after buying an additional 268,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VGIT stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

