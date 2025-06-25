Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 8,090 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4,633.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

