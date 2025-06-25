Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) & Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Critical Survey

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dominari and Ionis Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari $18.15 million 4.68 -$14.70 million ($4.50) -1.29 Ionis Pharmaceuticals $705.00 million 8.95 -$453.90 million ($2.99) -13.26

Risk & Volatility

Dominari has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Ionis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dominari has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari -167.73% -91.67% -77.80% Ionis Pharmaceuticals -63.65% -91.85% -15.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dominari and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals 1 5 12 1 2.68

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $57.59, suggesting a potential upside of 45.28%. Given Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ionis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Dominari.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Dominari shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals beats Dominari on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominari

(Get Free Report)

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy. It also develops medicines for various indications that are in phase 3 study, including Eplontersen as a monthly self-administered subcutaneous injection to treat all types of ATTR; Olezarsen for patients with FCS and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG); Donidalorsen for patients with hereditary angioedema; ION363 for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Tofersen to inhibit the production of superoxide dismutase 1; Pelacarsen for patients with established cardiovascular disease and elevated lipoprotein(a); and Bepirovirsen to inhibit the production of viral proteins associated with hepatitis B virus. In addition, the company develops IONIS-FB-LRx to inhibit the production of complement factor B and the alternative complement pathway; and ION224 to reduce the production of diacylglycerol acyltransferase 2. It has a strategic collaboration with Biogen for the treatment of neurological disorders; and collaboration and license agreement with Metagenomi, Inc, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis, Roche, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, and PTC Therapeutics. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

