Contrasting Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) & Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips 66 has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Par Pacific and Phillips 66″s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $7.97 billion 0.17 -$33.32 million ($1.13) -23.67 Phillips 66 $137.77 billion 0.35 $2.12 billion $4.39 27.20

Phillips 66 has higher revenue and earnings than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips 66, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and Phillips 66’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -0.77% -5.87% -1.84% Phillips 66 1.32% 4.83% 1.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Par Pacific and Phillips 66, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 5 4 0 2.44 Phillips 66 0 7 10 0 2.59

Par Pacific presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential downside of 20.56%. Phillips 66 has a consensus price target of $133.93, indicating a potential upside of 12.15%. Given Phillips 66’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phillips 66 is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Phillips 66 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Phillips 66 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats Par Pacific on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana. The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single point mooring, marine vessels, storage facilities, loading and truck racks, and rail facilities to distribute ethanol, petroleum, and refined products throughout Hawaii, the United States West Coast, Washington, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. It also holds interest in refined products pipeline. In addition, the company owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal; a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment produces and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, cyclohexane, styrene, and polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, and chemicals used in drilling and mining. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products, such as gasolines, distillates, aviation, and renewable. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products, including gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels. This segment also manufactures and markets specialty products, such as base oils and lubricants. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

