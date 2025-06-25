Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 42,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,960,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of RDIV opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $774.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

