E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,800 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSVR stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $496.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $12.50) on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

