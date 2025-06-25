Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann Sells 8,832 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 8,832 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $310,179.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,876.08. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 14,425 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $508,337.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 510 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $17,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 157,874 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,412.82.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 145,111 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $5,392,324.76.

On Monday, June 16th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 78,248 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,885,003.76.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -121.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.75. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $60.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 342.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,576 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $61,825,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex by 63.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,054,000 after purchasing an additional 939,031 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter valued at about $27,399,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 30.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,200,000 after purchasing an additional 686,145 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

