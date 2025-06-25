Ledyard National Bank Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5%
NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $279.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.45 and its 200 day moving average is $258.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $279.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
