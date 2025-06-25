Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $36,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $946,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,071,000 after buying an additional 95,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $246.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

