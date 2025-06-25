Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $40,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

