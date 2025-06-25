30,186 Shares in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Toro by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Toro by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 445,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Toro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,123,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:TTC opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.83. Toro Company has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price objective on Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Northland Capmk downgraded Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

