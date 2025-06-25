Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 324.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,541,121,000 after buying an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,042,000 after acquiring an additional 564,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,911,000 after acquiring an additional 893,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,802,000 after purchasing an additional 241,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.3%

RGA opened at $197.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.12 and a 200-day moving average of $202.20.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.85.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

