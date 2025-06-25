Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.90 Million in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Graco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 184,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,141,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,864,000 after buying an additional 183,335 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 150.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $3,138,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,049.60. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.