Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Quarry LP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 111.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

