Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys 26,059 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 175.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,059 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 163.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 19,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 344,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of -131.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.70.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $83,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,110. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

