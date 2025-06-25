E&G Advisors LP Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.85 and a one year high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

