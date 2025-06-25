E&G Advisors LP Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 0.6% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 168,536 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.29.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

