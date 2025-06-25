Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

