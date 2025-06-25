Trust Co of Kansas Invests $383,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBDR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDR stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

